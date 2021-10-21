 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wabtec Pockets Equipment Contract To Modernize Chicago's Metra Commuter Rail Service
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
Wabtec Pockets Equipment Contract To Modernize Chicago's Metra Commuter Rail Service
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) received an order to improve passenger experience, reliability, and safety for Metra, the commuter rail system in the Chicago metropolitan area. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The contract includes the latest brakes, passenger access doors, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and event recorder solutions for 200 new rail cars.
  • Wabtec will provide 800 double doorways and 400 single doorways. Wabtec will install 400 passenger HVAC systems with an efficient energy management system.
  • Additionally, Wabtec will supply its FastBrake microprocessor-controlled braking system along with the latest generation wheel slide protection to provide optimum stopping distances in adverse conditions.
  • Price Action: WAB shares closed lower by 0.41% at $92.97 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WAB)

Wabtec Bags €60M Order For Platform Gates To Support Marseille Metro Automation Project
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Westinghouse Air Brake Stock In The Last 15 Years
Wabtec, G&W And Carnegie Mellon Partner To Advance Battery-Electric Locomotives
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For AbbVie, UnitedHealth And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com