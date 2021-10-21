Wabtec Pockets Equipment Contract To Modernize Chicago's Metra Commuter Rail Service
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) received an order to improve passenger experience, reliability, and safety for Metra, the commuter rail system in the Chicago metropolitan area. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The contract includes the latest brakes, passenger access doors, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and event recorder solutions for 200 new rail cars.
- Wabtec will provide 800 double doorways and 400 single doorways. Wabtec will install 400 passenger HVAC systems with an efficient energy management system.
- Additionally, Wabtec will supply its FastBrake microprocessor-controlled braking system along with the latest generation wheel slide protection to provide optimum stopping distances in adverse conditions.
- Price Action: WAB shares closed lower by 0.41% at $92.97 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.