What Will Be Facebook's New Name? Here Are The Betting Odds

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is reportedly planning to rebrand its company as soon as next week. A name change could potentially give the company a fresh start after years of negative headlines surrounding data handling, election manipulation and harmful content on its platforms.

What To Know: Facebook’s new name will reportedly focus on its role in building the metaverse.

The name change may also help Facebook differentiate its corporate parent company from its namesake platform, similar to the rebranding Google underwent in 2015 when it changed its parent company’s name to Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). In addition to the Facebook platform, Facebook’s other subsidiaries include Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Friendly Suggestions: The news already has Facebook users and investors speculating about what the company’s new name will be. When Benzinga asked the Twitterverse for suggestions, there was no shortage of sarcastic ideas. Name suggestions ranging from “CapBook” to “Facesuck” to “Censorship Book” all underscore Facebook’s current public image issues.

Twitter, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey even got in on the trolling, suggesting Facebook change its name to “Central Intelligence Corporation.”

Dunking aside, the online betting platform SportsBetting.ag is currently taking wagers as to what Facebook will choose for its new name. The leading choice as of Thursday morning was “Virtuel” at +400 odds. Other popular options include “Connect” at +500, “Horizon” at +500, “Ecoverse” at +700, “Immerse” at +800 and “Metabook” at +800.

Benzinga: If Facebook is focusing its rebranding on the metaverse, there’s a good chance the new name will include either “meta” or “verse.” In addition, there’s a good chance the company will avoid “book,” given the whole point of rebranding is to create a fresh start and “book” has a somewhat antiquated connotation.

Photo: Thought Catalog from Pexels