 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Oversight Board Faults Company For Lack Of Transparency When Handling Famous Users
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Oversight Board Faults Company For Lack Of Transparency When Handling Famous Users

Facebook, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Oversight Board has criticized the social media giant for having “not been fully forthcoming” regarding its “cross-check” system for reviewing content decisions related to its high-profile users.

What Happened: The Oversight Board cited a Wall Street Journal investigative piece that confirmed the platform’s rules for regular users did not always apply to famous users who were identified internally as “cross-check” or “Xcheck.” The Oversight Board complained Facebook executives did not acknowledge this system existed in the case of the year’s most prominent user ban.

“When Facebook referred the case related to former U.S. President Trump to the Board, it did not mention the cross-check system,” said the Oversight Board in a blog post. “Given that the referral included a specific policy question about account-level enforcement for political leaders, many of whom the Board believes were covered by cross-check, this omission is not acceptable.

“Facebook only mentioned cross-check to the Board when we asked whether Mr. Trump’s page or account had been subject to ordinary content moderation processes.”

Related Link: Facebook Fined $69.9M By UK For Flouting Rules On Giphy Acquisition

What Happens Next: The Oversight Board added that it has “accepted a request from Facebook, in the form of a policy advisory opinion, to review the company’s cross-check system and make recommendations on how it can be changed.”

The request covers guidance and ensuring ensure fairness and objectivity in its cross-check reviews, promoting transparency on this process and establishing criteria for deciding which people are included in cross-check.

Still, the Oversight Board acknowledged Facebook has to overcome a track record of not being fully cooperative with its inquiries.

“To assist with making our decisions and to push Facebook to be as transparent as possible, we send questions to Facebook about specific cases,” the blog post noted. “Of the 156 questions sent to Facebook about decisions we published through the end of June, Facebook answered 130, partially answered 12 and declined to answer 14.”

Photo: Stock Catalog / Flickr Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

This Beauty Product Store Has A Better One-Year Return Than Facebook, Apple, Disney And Paypal
Coinbase Passes 2 Million Registrations For NFT Platform, Company Shares Plans For Launch
Notable Facebook Insider Trades $26M In Company Stock
Here's Why Facebook's Planned Facelift Will Not Work
Facebook Fined $69.9M By UK For Flouting Rules On Giphy Acquisition
6 Reasons Investors Should Consider Trading Share CFDs Over Trading Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cross-check Facebook Oversight Board President Trump Transparency Wall Street JournalNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com