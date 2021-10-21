5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 6.06 BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) - P/E: 8.98 Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) - P/E: 9.42 TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) - P/E: 9.52 PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) - P/E: 6.05

Star Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.71 in Q2 to -0.3 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.03%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 5.15% last quarter.

BP Midstream Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.39 in Q1 to 0.37 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.8%, which has decreased by 1.05% from last quarter's yield of 10.85%.

Shell Midstream Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.37 in Q1 to 0.36 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.71%, which has decreased by 3.73% from 12.44% last quarter.

TechnipFMC has been featured as a value stock. TechnipFMC's Q3 EPS sits at -0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.81%, which has decreased by 1.43% from 2.24% last quarter.

PetroChina Co looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.74%, which has increased by 2.06% from 6.68% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.