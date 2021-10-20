Capstone Distributor Secures Microturbine Order From Llanogas
- Capstone Green Energy Corp's (NASDAQ: CGRN) exclusive distributor for Colombia and Venezuela, Supernova Energy Services, has secured an order for a three-bay C400 Signature Series microturbine to be installed in a cogeneration application and supply electricity and cooling for Llanogas, a natural gas utility company in Colombia.
- The success of a pilot project at Llanogas' headquarters in Villacencio, Meta, Colombia, led officials to install a three-bay natural-gas fueled C400S microturbine package nearby the office complex near El Barzal.
- District cooling offers a modern, efficient way to air condition a network of buildings in cities or complexes and contributes to improving reliable energy infrastructure.
- "Capstone solutions deliver essential power reliability and energy efficiency that energy dense customers require, which, in turn, improves their return on investment. At the same time, our systems lower their carbon footprint," said CEO Darren Jamison.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 4.11% at $5.60 on the last check Wednesday.
