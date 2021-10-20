 Skip to main content

Playboy Unveils New NFT Project, Rabbitars
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
  • PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) has launched its newest collection of NFTsPlayboy Rabbitars. Playboy will release 11,953 unique Rabbitars, 3D rabbit characters, in NFT form.
  • Playboy's Web3 Innovation team created the Rabbitars in partnership with Possible Studios and WENEW, the art studio and blockchain technology company co-founded by Michael Winklemann and Michael Figge.
  • In the context of the metaverse, the Rabbitars are NFTs that live on the Ethereum Blockchain as ERC-721 tokens hosted on IPFS (InterPlanetary File System).
  • Price Action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 2.52% at $28.48 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

