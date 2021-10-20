 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helbiz Partners With Mapping Company Fantasmo To Integrate Parking Technology
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Helbiz Partners With Mapping Company Fantasmo To Integrate Parking Technology
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has partnered with mapping company Fantasmo to integrate hyper-accurate parking technology into its e-scooter app.
  • The company expects the integration to roll out across its fleet in Miami, Florida, with plans to expand to other markets.
  • Fantasmo's Camera Positioning Standard (CPS) technology can detect the exact location of e-scooters and validate parking within 8 inches or less with a phone camera.
  • CPS technology uses data connections and cameras to capture the precise mapping and position of each device and does not require any infrastructure like satellites, beacons, or radios.
  • To unlock and park each e-scooter, riders will scan the QR code and surrounding area with their phone camera, which notifies Helbiz of the device's exact location and whether or not it is parked within city-approved areas.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $11.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLBZ)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Why Helbiz Shares Soared Today
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Helbiz Shares Soar On NFL Partnership: What Investors Should Know
Helbiz Kicks In Deal To Exclusively Stream German Cup In Italy
Helbiz Shares Pop On Extended Partnership With Moovit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com