 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Centene Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Why Centene Shares Are Rising

Shares of healthcare providers and insurers, including Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) are trading higher in sympathy with Anthem, which gained after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results and raising FY21 guidance.

Anthem reported quarterly earnings of $6.79 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.39 by 6.3%. Anthem also reported quarterly sales of $35.50 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $35.30 billion by 1%.

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare and individual exchanges. The company serves 4 million users through the Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

Centene has a 52-week high of $75.59 and a 52-week low of $57.16.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNC)

Director Of Centene Makes $210K Sale
A Bearish Sign Appears On Centene's Chart
Cramer Weighs In On Joby Aviation, Pitney Bowes And More
Rumors Around Humana Interested In Buying Centene
Analyst Ratings For Centene
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Centene
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com