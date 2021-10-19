 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rush Street To Launch PlaySugarHouse Online Sportsbook In Connecticut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 5:51am   Comments
Share:
Rush Street To Launch PlaySugarHouse Online Sportsbook In Connecticut
  • Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSIannounced the statewide launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook in Connecticut on October 19, 2021.
  • The official sportsbook of the Connecticut Lottery will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop, and laptop computers for unlimited players aged 21 and older.
  • The PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook features betting options on professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, money lines, props, futures, and same game parlays.
  • In addition to betting from home computers and mobile devices, Connecticut players can place bets in-person at one of 15 accessible PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks across the state, including 10 Sportech Venues locations.
  • Price Action: RSI shares closed higher by 2.62% at $19.94 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSI)

Michigan September Online Sports Betting Heats Up, DraftKings Passes $100M: Do Profits Matter?
Rush Street Interactive Launches Social Gaming Platform In Ontario
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com