Southern Launch Picks Spire To Provide Hyper-Local Weather Forecasting Solution
- Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) announced a new weather customer, Southern Launch, a South Australian rocket launch service provider.
- As a customer, Southern Launch will have access to the Spire Weather Point Optimized Forecast, a solution tailored for hyper-local, specific points of interest for their rocket sites.
- The Spire Weather Point Optimized Forecast offers accounts for local sensors and weather patterns in an exact location and creates a customized, accurate forecast for that location.
- Southern Launch expects access to the Spire Point Optimized Weather forecasts to increase its chances of performing a safe launch, leading to a successful mission, even in the most remote locations.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $5.98 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.