ZASH Global Media, Lomotif Launch LoMo Records Label
- Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) owned ZASH Global Media, and Lomotif have launched LoMo Records, a Los Angeles-based independent immersive record label.
- Related Content: EXCLUSIVE: ZASH Global Media, Vinco Ventures Complete Acquisition Of TikTok Rival Lomotif
- ZASH's LoMo Records will partner with artists and creators to provide expert label services and global distribution to break new talent from their platform Lomotif and work with other music labels.
- LoMo Records will leverage ZASH's entire ecosystem, expanding the artist's global reach through their proprietary social media accelerator platform under AdRizer.
- Eli Frank, an entertainment executive, will head loMo Records.
- Price Action: BBIG shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $8.46 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.