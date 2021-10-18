 Skip to main content

ZASH Global Media, Lomotif Launch LoMo Records Label
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
  • Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) owned ZASH Global Media, and Lomotif have launched LoMo Records, a Los Angeles-based independent immersive record label.
  • Related ContentEXCLUSIVE: ZASH Global Media, Vinco Ventures Complete Acquisition Of TikTok Rival Lomotif
  • ZASH's LoMo Records will partner with artists and creators to provide expert label services and global distribution to break new talent from their platform Lomotif and work with other music labels.
  • LoMo Records will leverage ZASH's entire ecosystem, expanding the artist's global reach through their proprietary social media accelerator platform under AdRizer.
  • Eli Frank, an entertainment executive, will head loMo Records.
  • Price Action: BBIG shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $8.46 on the last check Monday.

