Harsco Opens Two New Asphalt Plants
- Harsco Corp (NYSE: HSC) division Harsco Environmental opened two new SteelPhalt asphalt plants, one in Cardiff, Wales, and an additional plant at the existing Rotherham, England facility. The new plants manufacture sustainable asphalt products using 95-percent recycled aggregates.
- The manufacturing process has a carbon footprint that is 40-percent less than the asphalt manufacturing process that uses natural aggregate.
- The new plant in Cardiff, Wales, utilizes slag from the surrounding area efficiently and is designed to produce up to 300,000 tonnes of sustainable asphalt products per year for South Wales and South West of England roads.
- The new plant in Rotherham, England, will be located on the same site as SteelPhalt's existing Rotherham plant.
- Price Action: HSC shares are trading lower by 0.59% at $16.92 on the last check Monday.
