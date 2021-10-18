 Skip to main content

President And CEO Of Byrna Technologies Makes $175K Buy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Bryan Ganz, President And CEO at Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN), made a large insider buy on October 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies at at a price of $17.69. The total transaction amounted to $176,900.

Following the transaction, Ganz now owns 504,488 shares of the company, worth $9,519,688.

Byrna Technologies shares are trading up 5.01% at $18.87 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Byrna Technologies's Insider Trades.

 

