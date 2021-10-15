 Skip to main content

Very Good Food Stock Plunges After Raising $30M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Very Good Food Stock Plunges After Raising $30M Via Equity Offering
  • Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: VGFChas priced the registered direct offering of 15 million units at $2.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant.
  • The company expects $30 million in gross proceeds through agreements with institutional investors to purchase and sell the units.
  • Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $2.35. The Warrants will be exercisable for five years from the closing of the offering.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to scale its operations, expand its geographical reach, accretive acquisitions, among others.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about October 19, 2021.
  • Price Action: VGFC shares are trading lower by 21.4% at $1.8 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

