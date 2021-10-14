Energy Recovery Secures Award To Supply Ultra PX Devices To Battery Manufacturing Facility In China
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) received an award to supply its Ultra PX energy recovery devices to support industrial wastewater treatment operations at a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in China. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Energy Recovery's Ultra PX helps manufacturing facilities to meet the demand for energy storage technologies while ensuring their operations are more cost-effective and sustainable.
- Energy Recovery previously announced contracts to supply its Ultra PX to a natural gas plant in China, a chemical manufacturer in India, and three other Chinese manufacturers.
- Price Action: ERII shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $19.48 on the last check Thursday.
