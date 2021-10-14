 Skip to main content

PGT Trucking Inks LOI For 100 Nikola FCEV Trucks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLAentered a collaboration with transportation company PGT Trucking Inc (PGT), including a Letter of Intent (LOI) to lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
  • The lease order will include the Nikola Tre FCEV, scheduled maintenance, and hydrogen fueling solutions. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Nikola expects deliveries of the FCEVs to PGT to begin in 2023 when it begins production at Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility.
  • The Nikola Tre FCEV cabover has an anticipated range of up to 500 miles and is designed for longer or continuous metro-regional applications.
  • "We are excited that PGT has elected to partner with Nikola in advancing and adopting FCEV technology," said Nikola President, Energy and Commercial Pablo Koziner.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $11.24 on the last check Thursday.

