 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Coinbase Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Why Coinbase Shares Are Rising

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares are trading higher amid strength in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Josh Brown on CNBC also announced a new long position in the stock.

Bitcoin was trading about 1% higher at around $57,096 on Thursday.

Ethereum was trading about 8% higher at around $3,776 on Thursday.

On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' Josh Brown explained why he bought into Coinbase. Says Over the next 12-16 months, $1 trillion in new capital will come into digital assets.

Brown also said Gemini and Coinbase will be the 2 biggest beneficiaries from this trend.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase shares were trading about 5.8% higher at $261.15 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $429.54 and a 52-week low of $208.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN)

8 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Chief Product Officer Of Coinbase Global Trades $2.8M In Company Stock
Coinbase Is Seeing Massive Interest For Its Upcoming NFT Platform
Why Coinbase Stock Could Rip Amid Bitcoin Bull Market, New NFT Platform
Stripe To Hire New Crypto Team Three Years After Abandoning Bitcoin Services
UnitedMasters Partners With Coinbase To Pay Artists In Crypto
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Josh Brown why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com