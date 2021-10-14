 Skip to main content

Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is trading higher Thursday after the company filed two U.S. patent applications.

The first patent is for "Method And System For Vehicle Location Tracking Using V2X Communication."

The second patent is for "Method For Conserving Power On A Portable Electronic Device And A Portable Electronic Device Configured For The Same."

Strength in BlackBerry's stock can also be attributed to retail driven investor interest.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. 

BB Price Action: BlackBerry has traded as high as $28.77 and as low as $4.44 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.98% at $10.20 at time of publication.

Photo: Emily Carlin from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

