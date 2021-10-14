 Skip to main content

Facebook Collected 3K Hours First-Person Footage For Vital AI Project
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has announced research project Ego4D, in which it collected 3,025 hours of first-person footage from around the world to train next-generation artificial intelligence models.
  • Facebook’s Reality Labs division is working on numerous projects that could benefit from AI models trained using video footage shot from the perspective of a human, CNBC reports.
  • Facebook will make the Ego4D data set publicly available to researchers in November.
  • The footage could teach AI to understand or identify something in the real world, or a virtual world, that one might see from a first-person perspective through a pair of glasses or an Oculus headset.
  • The data set could be deployed in AI models used to train technology like robots to more rapidly understand the world.
  • Facebook and a consortium of 13 university partners relied on over 700 participants across nine countries to capture the first-person footage. 
  • Facebook captured the footage in the U.S., U.K., Italy, India, Japan, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. Facebook aims to expand the project to more countries, including Colombia and Rwanda.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.17% at $328.35 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Wren Handman from Pixabay

