Rush Street Interactive Launches Social Gaming Platform In Ontario
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Rush Street Interactive Launches Social Gaming Platform In Ontario
  • Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) is entering the Canadian market by launching its social gaming platform, CASINO4FUN, in Ontario.
  • The free-to-play online casino and sportsbook are available on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop, and laptop computers for Ontarians aged 19 and older at BetRivers.net.
  • CASINO4FUN, powered by the technology behind RSI's real-money platform, offers players in Ontario a range of gaming options.
  • The online casino includes over 350 of the latest slot machines and table games and loyalty and bonusing features.
  • RSI plans to launch real-money online casino and sports betting in Ontario under its BetRivers brand in the coming months, subject to licensing and regulatory approvals.
  • Canada is the third country where RSI operates real-money or social gaming.
  • Price Action: RSI shares are trading higher by 2.55% at $20.08 on the last check Thursday.

