Rush Street Interactive Launches Social Gaming Platform In Ontario
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) is entering the Canadian market by launching its social gaming platform, CASINO4FUN, in Ontario.
- The free-to-play online casino and sportsbook are available on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop, and laptop computers for Ontarians aged 19 and older at BetRivers.net.
- CASINO4FUN, powered by the technology behind RSI's real-money platform, offers players in Ontario a range of gaming options.
- The online casino includes over 350 of the latest slot machines and table games and loyalty and bonusing features.
- RSI plans to launch real-money online casino and sports betting in Ontario under its BetRivers brand in the coming months, subject to licensing and regulatory approvals.
- Canada is the third country where RSI operates real-money or social gaming.
- Price Action: RSI shares are trading higher by 2.55% at $20.08 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.