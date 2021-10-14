 Skip to main content

Electrameccanica Partners With Bosch To Launch Service Network
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has signed an agreement with Robert Bosch LLC to establish a service network of independent automobile repair shops approved by Bosch. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The Bosch Car Service Network will support service and maintenance operations for Electrameccanica's SOLO EV, starting with the commercial launch locations in the western U.S.
  • Electrameccanica expects the program to provide a means to co-create optimized processes, services, systems, and methodologies for vehicle maintenance and repair services.
  • Price Action: SOLO shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $3.42 on the last check Thursday.

