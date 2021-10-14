Why NRX Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging Today

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company announced the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment published trial data of aviptadil in high comorbidity patients suffering from critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.

The study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

"Although randomized, placebo-controlled trials are the gold standard for medical evidence, the findings in this open-label study are remarkably similar to those seen at tertiary care medical centers in the phase 2b/3 trial of aviptadil vs. placebo. Therefore, we view this study as supportive evidence that aviptadil protects the lung against the lethal effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said Jihad Georges Youssef, lead author of the study and medical director of the advanced lung diseases program at Houston Methodist J. C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center.

NRX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases.

NRXP Price Action: NRX Pharmaceuticals has traded as high as $26.24 and as low as $6.42 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 23.5% at $11.65 at time of publication.