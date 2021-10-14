Winnebago Industries Plans $200M Share Buyback Program
- Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of the company's common stock.
- The share repurchase approval replaces the previous $70 million share repurchase program.
- Winnebago Industries may make purchases under the repurchase program in the open market or through negotiated transactions, including block purchases or private transactions.
- The company held $405.84 million in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2021.
- Price Action: WGO shares closed higher by 0.21% at $75.75 on Wednesday.
