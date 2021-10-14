 Skip to main content

Winnebago Industries Plans $200M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 5:56am   Comments

  • Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of the company's common stock.
  • The share repurchase approval replaces the previous $70 million share repurchase program.
  • Winnebago Industries may make purchases under the repurchase program in the open market or through negotiated transactions, including block purchases or private transactions.
  • The company held $405.84 million in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: WGO shares closed higher by 0.21% at $75.75 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

