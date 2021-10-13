Vicinity Motor Inks Supply Agreement With Electrovaya For Lithium-Ion Battery Systems
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has entered a supply agreement with Electrovaya Inc (OTC: EFLVF) to provide battery systems for its line of Vicinity Lightning EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Electrovaya develops and manufactures Lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications.
- The agreement provides Vicinity with Lithium-ion battery systems that use the latest Electrovaya NMC ceramic lithium-ion battery technologies and support full integration in its vehicles.
- Price Action: VEV shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $5.57 on the last check Wednesday.
