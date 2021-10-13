 Skip to main content

Helbiz Kicks In Deal To Exclusively Stream German Cup In Italy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 3:03pm   Comments
  • Helbiz Inc's (NASDAQ: HLBZ) media arm Helbiz Media has partnered with the DFB (the German Football Association) to broadcast the German Cup throughout Italy exclusively.
  • Helbiz Live will stream the national cup competition in the world to complement the Italian Serie B.
  • The agreement will be effective for the current season 2021/2022 and will include broadcasting of the German Cup and highlights of all matches on the Helbiz Live platform.
  • The company to include the German Cup in the Helbiz Live subscription at no additional cost.
  • Helbiz Live, the exclusive streaming home of the Italian Serie B Championship, now offers access to the DFB-Pokal, the German Cup. 
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 4.58% at $10.16 on the last check Wednesday.

