Why Koss Shares Are Rising

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares are trading higher as traders circulate a USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board document showing the company prevailed in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) intellectual property right patent challenge.

TradeHawk yesterday tweeted 'Koss prevails in Apple IPR patent challenge to Koss '982 wireless earphones patent as the PTAB denied institution of the patent trial.'

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally.

Koss shares were trading about 3.75% higher at $19.90 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $127.45 and a 52-week low of $2.02.