3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, itindicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stockas being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on thestock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a sellingdecision.

Below is a look at a few recentnotable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.



Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Customers Lead Sarah Personette disposed a total of 15485 at an average price of $63.90. The insider received $989,485.31 as a result of thetransaction.

What’s Happening: Twitter recently entered into a definitive agreement to sell MoPub to AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash.

What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-formtext (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.



Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold a total of 13889 shares at an average price of $2,800.66. The insider received $38,898,342.57 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Alphabet has taken legal action against videogame producer Epic Games over code in its"Fortnite" video game, which Google said breached its Android app store Google Play Store, after Apple successfully took similar action.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.



Nutanix

The Trade: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Chief Financial Officer Duston Williams sold a total of 43632 shares at an average price of $37.06. The insider received $1,616,932.11 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Nutanix, lastmonth, reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

What Nutanix Does: Nutanix Incprovides native hybrid cloud capabilities for businesses. The company offers Enterprise Cloud Platform to businesses for various uses such as web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design, virtualization, and storage into are silient, and software-defined solution.