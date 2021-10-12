 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NRX Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Why NRX Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares are trading higher by 54.1% at $10.45 after the company announced progress on the worldwide commercial-scale development of ZYESAMI.

The company announced that a revised Investigational New Drug module on the manufacturing of ZYESAMI was submitted to the FDA, containing documentation that confirmed Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is prepared to supply ZYESAMI on a commercial scale.

"As thousands of people around the world continue to die each day from COVID-19, we are continuing our efforts to ensure that NRX has the supply and logistics in place to provide ZYESAMI to patients where it is granted regulatory approval," said Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, CEO and Chairman of NRx.

NRX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases.

NRX Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $76.99 and a 52-week low of $6.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NRXP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com