Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares are trading higher by 18.8% at $6.33, the stock has seen continued attention on social media.

Vinco Ventures shares spiked to a session high of over $5.80 at 11:28am after popular Twitter account Will Meade tweeted on the stock, noting call activity. Meade tweeted: "BBIG jumpy over $6.01 this runs to $10 big call buyers in BBIG 10/15 $6 calls this morning."

Vinco Ventures is a vertically-integrated, end-to-end, consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales and fulfillment company. It is a consumer products and digital marketing company which aims to advance both product and people brand recognition through digital marketing and technology platform. 

Vinco Ventures has a 52-week high of $12.49 and a 52-week low of $1.11.

