Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports.
  • The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO.
  • Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to a group of teachers by video. 
  • In May, Ma visited Alibaba's Hangzhou campus during the firm's annual "Ali Day" staff and family event.
  • On September 1, photographs of Ma visiting several agricultural greenhouses in the eastern Zhejiang province, home to both Alibaba and its fintech affiliate Ant, followed by Alibaba committing 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) by 2025 in support of "common prosperity."
  • Related Content: Where's Alibaba's Jack Ma And What's He Up To?
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.80% at $162.64 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Foundations World Economic Forum via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

