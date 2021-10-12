 Skip to main content

PepsiCo's YACHAK Rolls Out New Product Packaging For Yerba Mate Energy Teas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:28am   Comments
  • PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) brand YACHAK has rolled out a new product packaging for its Yerba Mate Energy Teas.
  • Each can will feature a clean, bright design and its own unique associated animal local to the Amazon Rainforest in South America.
  • YACHAK will offer refreshed packaging across its five ready-to-drink, canned teas, but the flavor profiles of all five varieties will remain the same. Each 16oz. can contain 165 mg of organic caffeine and retails for $2.59 - $2.79.
  • Each flavor is made with USDA Organic ingredients, including Yerba Mate, a species of the holly plant which provides a natural source of caffeine.
  • Price Action: PEP shares are trading higher by 0.94% at $157.7 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

