PepsiCo's YACHAK Rolls Out New Product Packaging For Yerba Mate Energy Teas
- PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) brand YACHAK has rolled out a new product packaging for its Yerba Mate Energy Teas.
- Each can will feature a clean, bright design and its own unique associated animal local to the Amazon Rainforest in South America.
- YACHAK will offer refreshed packaging across its five ready-to-drink, canned teas, but the flavor profiles of all five varieties will remain the same. Each 16oz. can contain 165 mg of organic caffeine and retails for $2.59 - $2.79.
- Each flavor is made with USDA Organic ingredients, including Yerba Mate, a species of the holly plant which provides a natural source of caffeine.
- Price Action: PEP shares are trading higher by 0.94% at $157.7 on the last check Tuesday.
