IZEA Scoops Three Contract Expansions From Fortune 100 Media Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
  • Influencer marketing technology, data, and services provider IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEAwon three new influencer marketing contracts from a Fortune 100 media company so far in October. The financial terms of the contracts remain undisclosed.
  • The awards span two subsidiaries of the parent organization and focus on driving an increase in streaming subscription revenue. 
  • IZEA has executed over 20 individual campaigns for the customer in 2021.
  • "This relationship has seen a consistent increase in size and frequency of commitments for new titles over the past couple of years and has blossomed into a multi-million-dollar annual commitment, with investment spread among multiple divisions," IZEA CEO Ted Murphy said. 
  • Price Action: IZEA shares traded higher by 2.16% at $1.92 on the last check Tuesday.

