Cinedigm Announces Horror NFT Series Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Streaming company Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) will release a killer series of horror-based NFT-based trading cards branded as Bloody Disgusting Blood Packs.
  • Cinedigm has commissioned horror artists, like Luke Chueh, Chet Zar, Rick Dienzo, Wes Benscoter, Jeremy Cross, and Jim Evans, in association with The Dark Art Emporium to create original paintings on their favorite death scenes from iconic horror movies. 
  • These first 13 cards, which will utilize a distinctive horror and gore aesthetic, will constitute the Gallery Edition of the "Kill Scenes" series. 
  • In celebration of the spooky season, for the 6 Nights, 6 Hours, and 6 minutes before Halloween night, Cinedigm will sell these 13 collectible NFTs at auction on a highly limited-run basis.
  • Cinedigm will also offer an exclusive trading card from the Standard Edition series as a free "welcome gift" to new subscribers of the newly relaunched horror-based subscription service Screambox.
  • Price Action: CIDM shares traded lower by 0.89% at $2.35 on the last check Tuesday.

