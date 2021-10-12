 Skip to main content

US Navy Increases Contract Award For Sarcos Guardian DX Robot
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 10:04am   Comments
  • Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp (NASDAQ: STRC) subsidiary Sarcos Defense stated that the U.S. Navy had exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations of the Guardian DX teleoperated dexterous robotic system for Navy-specific tasks. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed dexterous robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including height. 
  • "The Navy's exercise of this contract option is an important step in our efforts to commercialize the Guardian DX consistent with the Navy's requirements," said Tom Jackson, President, Sarcos Defense.
  • Price Action: STRC shares traded lower by 1.37% at $6.125 on the last check Tuesday.

