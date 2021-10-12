US Navy Increases Contract Award For Sarcos Guardian DX Robot
- Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp (NASDAQ: STRC) subsidiary Sarcos Defense stated that the U.S. Navy had exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations of the Guardian DX teleoperated dexterous robotic system for Navy-specific tasks. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed dexterous robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including height.
- "The Navy's exercise of this contract option is an important step in our efforts to commercialize the Guardian DX consistent with the Navy's requirements," said Tom Jackson, President, Sarcos Defense.
