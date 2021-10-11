 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of several solar stocks, including Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, energy supply shortages are slowing factory activity around the world and contributing to a recent pickup in inflation.

Worries about inflation and climbing government-bond yields have in turn sparked volatility in U.S. stocks in recent weeks.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally.

Enphase Energy's stock was trading about 6.9% higher at $164.97 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $229.04 and a 52-week low of $92.14.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENPH)

President And CEO Of Enphase Energy Sold $4.5M In Stock
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enphase Energy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021
Ford Steps Ahead To Lead America's EV Revolution
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enphase Energy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com