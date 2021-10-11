Kansas City Southern Engages Commtrex To Boost Supply Chain Efficiencies
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) has engaged Commtrex to enhance the visibility and connectivity of its over 100 transload facilities in the U.S. and Mexico using the Commtrex platform.
- The Commtrex platform allows shippers to search for transload centers by location, commodities handled, services provided, and other parameters to develop their freight rail options.
- KCS transload network handles food and agricultural commodities, bulk materials, chemicals, paper and forest products, steel, and other metals in 19 U.S. and Mexican states.
- This new relationship comes at a time of increasingly complex and volatile global supply chains, capacity constraints, labor shortages, rising transportation costs, and growing trade throughout North America due to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
- Price Action: KSU shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $284.28 on the last check Monday.
