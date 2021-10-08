 Skip to main content

Tesla's 'City Streets' Full Self-Driving Option Changes From 'Later This Year' to 'Coming Soon'

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Tesla's 'City Streets' Full Self-Driving Option Changes From 'Later This Year' to 'Coming Soon'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been promising customers "city streets" full of self-driving vehicles for many years. The company hopes to update its $10,000 Full Self-Driving (FSD) software option to allow its vehicles to make turns, use roundabouts and take drivers from point A to point B without any input from a person.

But Tesla's website has always described the option as "coming later this year," even back in 2019. Despite the feature never coming later that year, the description remained the same throughout 2020 and now, 2021.

But with the imminent release of Tesla's FSD Beta V10.2, the FSD option on the website has changed its description from "later this year" to "coming soon." While later this year does not leave more than a few months timeframe for the software to be released, it's exciting to see the change as the "later this year" description has never been fulfilled. 

If Tesla drivers want the option added to their car, all they need to do is purchase it for $10,000 through their app, or subscribe for $200 a month to use the feature on a monthly basis.

Image: Tesla Website

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

