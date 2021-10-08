 Skip to main content

Why Are Renren Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
  • Litigation powerhouse Reid Collins & Tsai LLP announced the terms of a direct pay cash settlement totaling a minimum of $300 million and resolving the Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) in a case titled In re Renren, Inc. Derivative Litigation.  
  • A highly unusual series of interrelated transactions through which Renren's allegedly corrupt insiders took Renren's investment portfolio for themselves in 2018 to the detriment of minority shareholders triggered the lawsuit.
  • The complaint focuses on alleged breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the transfer of Renren's most valuable assets, including a substantial stake in fast-growing lender Social Finance, Inc (SoFi) for far less than fair market value to a private company, Oak Pacific Investments (OPI).
  • OPI is owned and controlled by Renren's CEO Joseph Chen and other controlling shareholders. 
  • Price Action: RENN shares traded higher by 45.80% at $24.20 on the last check Friday.

