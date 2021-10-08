Powerbridge Launches Crypto Mining Fleets In Hong Kong
- SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) subsidiary Powercrypto Holdings launched cryptocurrency mining, specifically bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH), in Hong Kong.
- These cryptocurrency operations will utilize environmental-friendly, green, and sustainable energy.
- Powercrypto expects to complete the deployment of 2,600 high-performance mining rigs in Hong Kong, encompassing 600 BTC mining machines with a hash rate of 60 PH/s and 2,000 ETH mining machines with a hash rate of 1,000 GH/s.
- Price Action: PBTS shares traded higher by 1.27% at $1.19 on the last check Friday.
