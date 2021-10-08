 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scientific Games Bags 10-Year Vermont Lottery Systems Contract
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 6:16am   Comments
Share:
Scientific Games Bags 10-Year Vermont Lottery Systems Contract
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has bagged the Vermont Lottery's gaming systems technology contract. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Scientific Games' advanced platforms, retail solutions products, and game services will power the Vermont Lottery for 10 years through the new contract. The contract may be extended for up to 10 additional years.
  • The company will provide its AEGIS open architecture enterprise gaming system and a central communications network, and WAVE retailer terminals PlayCentral self-service machines across the network of Lottery retailers.
  • The Vermont Lottery will flip the switch to its new Scientific Games technology in the Fall of 2022.
  • Price Action: SGMS shares closed higher by 2.46% at $81.61 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGMS)

Scientific Games To Acquire PlayOn Cashless Product Line
UFC Parent Endeavor Acquires OpenBet: What Investors Should Know
Scientific Games Appoints Connie James As Finance Chief
Scientific Games Bags Contract To Support Lottery, Sports Betting Concession In Azerbaijan, Asia
What Does Scientific Games Debt Look Like?
Scientific Games Acquires Sideplay Entertainment For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com