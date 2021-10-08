Scientific Games Bags 10-Year Vermont Lottery Systems Contract
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has bagged the Vermont Lottery's gaming systems technology contract. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- Scientific Games' advanced platforms, retail solutions products, and game services will power the Vermont Lottery for 10 years through the new contract. The contract may be extended for up to 10 additional years.
- The company will provide its AEGIS open architecture enterprise gaming system and a central communications network, and WAVE retailer terminals PlayCentral self-service machines across the network of Lottery retailers.
- The Vermont Lottery will flip the switch to its new Scientific Games technology in the Fall of 2022.
- Price Action: SGMS shares closed higher by 2.46% at $81.61 on Thursday.
