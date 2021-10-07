 Skip to main content

Nikola Partners With TC Energy To Develop Hydrogen Production Hubs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) and TC Energy Corp  (NYSE: TRP) have signed a strategic collaboration to co-develop large-scale hydrogen production hubs in the U.S. and Canada.
  • The hubs are expected to produce 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola's planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 FCEVs within the next five years.
  • Nikola's Energy business unit and TC Energy actively collaborate to identify and develop projects to establish the infrastructure needed to deliver low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen.
  • In addition, Nikola and TC Energy plan to evaluate opportunities to optimize excess hub supplies to third parties under a joint marketing and services arrangement.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares closed higher by 4.51% at $10.67 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

