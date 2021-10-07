Tesla's Still Undelivered Model X Plaid Refresh Spotted at Service Center in Quebec

Last year, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released information about its long-overdue refreshed Models S and X. The luxury vehicles were getting slight upgrades to the exterior look with huge improvements and changes inside.

After the reveal, the cars were delayed several times due to supply chain shortages and battery testing. The refreshed Plaid Model S was finally delivered in June 2021, followed by deliveries of the long-range version.

But the refreshed Model X has yet to be delivered in 2021.

A poster in the Tesla Motors Club forums has now spotted the refreshed Plaid Model X at a service center in Quebec City, Canada. The poster says they are surprised to see the vehicle as it has been so elusive up until this point.

This X has the dealership plates, so it doesn't appear to be for sale, but instead is being used for testing. The VIN number on the vehicle, often tracked by Tesla fans to gauge production, is 325,791.

More information could be revealed about Model X delays and delivery plans at Tesla's shareholder meeting on Oct. 7, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. ET, at the company's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The company also has an earnings call scheduled for later in October.

Photo courtesy of Tesla