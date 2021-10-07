Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.

Earlier reports also suggested Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) is considering taking over Ford's India's car manufacturing plant in Chennai.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford Motor's stock was trading about 4.3% higher at $14.73 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.45 and a 52-week low of $7.20.