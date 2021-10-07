ViacomCBS Lands Distribution Deal With WOW – Women of Wrestling, Begins In 2022

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) has entered into a new multi-year partnership with WOW – Women Of Wrestling that gives the company exclusive media rights to distribute the wrestling league’s programming in the U.S. and overseas.

What Happened: According to the Hollywood Reporter, new episodes of WOW will premiere in syndication in the fall of 2022 in 160 markets, while prior seasons will be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms starting in December.

Former WWE (NYSE: WWE) women's champion A.J. Mendez will join Jeanie Buss, WOW’s owner and also the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, in providing on-screen commentary and executive producing the new programming.

Why It Happened: “Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” said Buss in a press statement. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”

WOW was launched in 2000 by David McLane, who also created the GLOW women’s wrestling promotion that inspired a series on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The final terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

Out with the old… in with the new generation! WOW Women Of Wrestling is BACK! #expectmore pic.twitter.com/x0pXmBIpYS — WOW (@wowsuperheroes) October 7, 2021

Photo: Courtesy of WOW Holdings.