 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ViacomCBS Lands Distribution Deal With WOW – Women of Wrestling, Begins In 2022
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Share:
ViacomCBS Lands Distribution Deal With WOW – Women of Wrestling, Begins In 2022

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) has entered into a new multi-year partnership with WOW – Women Of Wrestling that gives the company exclusive media rights to distribute the wrestling league’s programming in the U.S. and overseas.

What Happened: According to the Hollywood Reporter, new episodes of WOW will premiere in syndication in the fall of 2022 in 160 markets, while prior seasons will be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms starting in December.

Former WWE (NYSE: WWE) women's champion A.J. Mendez will join Jeanie Buss, WOW’s owner and also the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, in providing on-screen commentary and executive producing the new programming.

Related Link: The Pro Wrestling Business Is Heating Up To Levels Not Seen In 20 Years. Will It Last?

Why It Happened: “Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” said Buss in a press statement. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”

WOW was launched in 2000 by David McLane, who also created the GLOW women’s wrestling promotion that inspired a series on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The final terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

Photo: Courtesy of WOW Holdings.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Accuses Company Of 'Betrayal Of Democracy'
Facebook Whistleblower Expected To Say Company Contributed To Capitol Riots on '60 Minutes'
Benzinga Asks: Do You Pay For More Than 3 Streaming Services?
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: professional wrestling streaming television syndication women's wrestling WOW - Women of WrestlingNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com