Capstone Green Energy Bags Two Megawatt CCHP Order For Industrial Grow Operator
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 9:57am   Comments
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) has secured a contract for two C1000S microturbines for a state-of-the-art energy system for an industrial grow operator's Maryland cultivation and processing facility. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • Capstone distributor E-Finity Distributed Generation has secured the contract, and it will be commissioned in the summer of 2022.
  • Two Capstone natural gas-fueled C1000 Signature Series microturbine energy systems will use their waste heat for two exhaust-fired absorption chillers that will produce 880 tons of chilled water for space conditioning the 90,000 square foot facility. 
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 4.25% at $4.73 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

