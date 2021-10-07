4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Medallia

The Trade: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) Director Borge Hald, Amy Pressman disposed a total of 312000 shares at an average price of $33.87. The insider received $10,568,329.67 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Rybbon, a leading provider of digital rewards, recently announced a partnership and the availability of a new integration module with Medallia.

What Medallia Does: Medallia Inc is a software company. Its SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, captures experience data from signal fields emitted by customers and employees.

Qurate Retail

The Trade: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Director Michael A George sold a total of 150000 shares at an average price of $10.42. The insider received $1,563,270.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Qurate Retail, in August, reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year, to $3.504 billion.

What Qurate Retail Does: Qurate Retail Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH - QVC U.S. and HSN markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products using its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications, which generates most of its revenue & QVC International and Zulily.

California Resources

The Trade: California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) 10% owner Goldentree Asset Management Lp, Goldentree Asset Management Llc, Steven Tananbaum sold a total of 26169 shares at an average price of $42.27. The insider received $1,106,163.63 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: California Resources, in August, reported better-than-expected Q2 results and added $100 million to its buyback program.

What California Resources Does: California Resources produces oil and natural gas in California. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proved reserves of 618 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Facebook

The Trade: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold a total of 54504 shares at an average price of $327.67. The insider received $17,859,137.44 from selling those shares. The insider also acquired a total of 45000 shares.

What’s Happening: CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer recently warned investors to be careful of Facebook as it emerges from a global outage and is mired in controversies.

What Facebook Does: Facebook is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.