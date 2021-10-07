MoneyGram Forges Blockchain Technology Collaboration
- Digital P2P payments provider MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) collaborated with the non-profit organization Stellar Development Foundation.
- The foundation supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source, public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred globally.
- MoneyGram's network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and facilitated through Circle's USD Coin (USDC), will enable cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC and near-instant backend settlement capabilities.
- "As crypto and digital currencies rise in prominence, we're especially optimistic about the potential of stablecoins as a method to streamline cross-border payments," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO.
- The partnership will go live in select markets in 2021 and internationally in 2022.
- Price Action: MGI shares closed lower by 0.9% at $7.69 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.