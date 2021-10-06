 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vicinity Motor Signs Licensing Agreement With Optimal-EV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
Share:
Vicinity Motor Signs Licensing Agreement With Optimal-EV
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has signed a licensing and marketing agreement partnering with Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC to serve as the exclusive North American distributor of the all-electric product line.
  • Under the agreement, Vicinity will license and sell the Optimal S1 and E1 product lines for 10 years in exchange for an investment of $20 million.
  • Optimal-EV will produce the vehicles and chassis for Vicinity Motor, while Vicinity Motor will market and sell the vehicles directly in Canada and through a dealer network in the U.S.
  • Vehicles will be branded "VMC Optimal" and the two partners will share in revenue and profits. 
  • With the agreement, Vicinity will have access to over $30 million in firm orders for deliveries in 2022, LOI with existing Optimal-EV dealers for potential sales of $194 million in 2023, and a potential sales pipeline of over $600 million.
  • Price Action: VEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% at $5.67 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VEV)

54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Vicinity Motor Partners With Aereus To Offer CuVerro Shield Technology
Vicinity Motor Raises C$10M Via Debentures
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com