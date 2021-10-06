ELMS Partners With Cox Automotive For Service, Support Solutions
- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMS) signs an agreement with Cox Automotive Inc to provide a service and support ecosystem for its commercial EV customers, who have begun receiving vehicles.
- The agreement will give Electric Last Mile customers access to more than 6,000 service centers, 3,000 partner locations, and 800 mobile technicians nationwide.
- The service solutions provided to customers include preventative maintenance, vehicle and collision repairs, and battery servicing.
- "This allows fleet and commercial owners to maximize vehicle uptime and improve cost efficiencies to get the most out of their vital resources," said ELMS Chief Revenue Officer Ron Feldeisen.
- Price Action: ELMS shares are trading lower by 2.60% at $6.56 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.