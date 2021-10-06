Hill To Provide Construction Management Services For Pennsylvania Project
- Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) has been selected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to provide construction management (CM) services for the $200 million PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 project. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The project has three components: Section C, Section D30, and Section E Remainder.
- The Hill team will provide a full range of CM services from preconstruction through construction and close-out of each section, including contract administration, scheduling, engineering support, surveying, environmental monitoring, safety monitoring, and public relations services.
- This project adds to the company’s portfolio of roadway projects for the Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), totaling more than $2 billion.
- Price Action: HIL shares are trading lower by 1.89% at $2.08 on the last check Wednesday.
